Rock Legend Eddie Van Halen Is Dead At 65

The loss of Eddie Van Halen is sure to be felt across the world, as tributes pour in on social media. Given Van Halen's legacy and continued popularity throughout the decades, entire music fans were brought up on the band's catalogue. Actress Valerie Bertinelli shared her son Wolf's heartbreaking announcement regarding Eddie's death. Bertinelli and Van Halen divorced back in 2007, with Eddie eventually marrying wife Janie Liszewski.

CinemaBlend's thoughts are with Eddie Van Halen's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.