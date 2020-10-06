Rock Legend Eddie Van Halen Is Dead At 65

Leave a Comment
2020 has been a horrific year of heartbreak and loss, and the hard hits just don't stop coming. We've lost some incredible artists during the calendar year, including the likes of Chadwick Boseman and Diana Rigg. And now our sorrow wells have filled once again as it has been confirmed that legendary rock icon Eddie Van Halen has passed away at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer.
This terrible news has been confirmed by the Van Halen guitarist's son, Wolf Van Halen. It's a shock that is sure to break the internet, especially given the rock legend's generations of fans and ongoing legacy. Wolf who posted this message on his Twitter profile this afternoon, along with a person shot of his late father. Check it out below
The loss of Eddie Van Halen will no doubt be affected by the many music fans who were affected by his work, but seeing the above message from his son Wolf really highlights the very personal loss that his loved ones must be feeling. Because in addition to touching the public with his years of music, the late rock icon also had his interpersonal relationships. And it's those folks who are likely grieving the hardest.
Prior to his death, Eddie Van Halen had been open about his ongoing battle with cancer. The musician previously was revealed to have tongue cancer, and had a third of his tongue removed as a result. While he was declare cancer free back in 2002, he eventually had another fight with the illness, this time throat cancer. It's this sickness that eventually took Van Halen's life at the age of 65.
Eddie Van Halen rose to fame thanks his reaction and work in the legendary rock album Van Halen. He formed the band back in 1972 with his brother, with the self-titled first album hitting shelves in 1978. The album includes the iconic track "Runnin' With The Devil" as well as their iconic cover of "You Really Got Me." Van Halen would go on to be adopted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with Eddie gaining special attention for his remarkable skill as a guitarist.
Van Halen, complete with Eddie, would go on to tour and release music in the decades since their debut. The band toured as recently as 2015, although it slowed down in the years since. Still, Eddie Van Halen was able to contribute to music history, and will remain an iconic part of the rock genre for generations to come.
As a reminder, you can watch the music video for one of Van Halen's most iconic songs "Jump." The track has been featured in a variety of TV and film projects throughout the years, and is just one of the many hits that came from the band. Of course, Eddie Van Halen's talent is on full display as well.
The loss of Eddie Van Halen is sure to be felt across the world, as tributes pour in on social media. Given Van Halen's legacy and continued popularity throughout the decades, entire music fans were brought up on the band's catalogue. Actress Valerie Bertinelli shared her son Wolf's heartbreaking announcement regarding Eddie's death. Bertinelli and Van Halen divorced back in 2007, with Eddie eventually marrying wife Janie Liszewski.
CinemaBlend's thoughts are with Eddie Van Halen's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.