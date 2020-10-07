How James Cameron And Robert Rodriguez Are Joining Alita Army For Battle Angel's Re-Release

In a world that has seen movie theaters welcoming attendance, but the numbers signaling that there’s either not as much interest, or not the right content to draw the crowds, Alita: Battle Angel’s re-release feels like it could be an outlier that the big chains have been waiting for. While social distancing and theater availability might not be the same as a modest blockbuster in the before times, the results could be enough to show the world that Alita: Battle Angel is still in the hearts and minds of so many. Then again, if you can get James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez to tweet about the re-issue of a movie they both released almost two years ago, that has to say something doesn’t it?