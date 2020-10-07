Get Out's Allison Williams Is Back To Star In Another Blumhouse Movie

Leave a Comment
The horror genre has been in a thrilling renaissance over the past few years, as plenty of unique properties hit theaters to critical and box office success. One of the most notable of these success stories is Jordan Peele's directorial debut Get Out, which ultimately earned him an Oscar for Best Screenplay. The acclaimed thriller came to theater thanks to the work of horror studio Blumhouse, which is now once again collaborating with Get Out star Allison Williams on a new project.
When Get Out hit theaters in 2017, the actor's performances were universally celebrated. This is especially true for Girls actress Allison Williams, who channeled a terrifying level of crazy as Rose Armitage. Fans of the genre will no doubt be thrilled to see Williams starring and executive producing the new tech thriller M3GAN for Blumhouse Productions.
M3GAN will mark Allison Williams' third major horror film, and she'll be playing the role of roboticist protagonist Gemma. She works at a high-tech toy company, and creates a life-style doll that can be programmed to be a friend to both parents and kids alike. She eventually takes a prototype of M3GAN home with her, and chaos no doubt ensues shortly thereafter.
The description of M3GAN sounds like a modern day take on Child's Play. But rather than being possessed by a villain, it seems that the AI programming could end up being the robotic macguffin for horror. The movie is being produced by an iconic duo of Jason Blum and James Wan, both of which have helped bring countless modern horror classics to life.
But that's not all we know about M3GAN. The upcoming horror project was written by Akela Cooper, who is known for her work in projects like The Nun 2 and Luke Cage. The rest of the movie's starring cast remain to be seen, but names like Allison Williams and James Wan are sure to attract more A-list talent.
This will mark Allison Williams' third starring role in a horror movie, making her a bonafide scream queen in the process. Get Out marked the Girls actress' transition from television to movies, and her performance was utterly chilling. She followed this up with the Netflix original film The Perfection, which was an even darker and far more bloody affair. It should be interesting to see how her character plays out in Blumhouse's M3GAN, especially given how successful their previous collaboration was.
Blumhouse has been behind a ton of iconic horror movies over the years. Aside from Get Out, the studio also helped to bring projects like Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Happy Death Day, and 2018's Halloween to theaters. So Allison Williams and company are in good hands with M3GAN, and we'll just have to wait and se how the project ultimately comes together.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things M3GAN and horror as more details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.