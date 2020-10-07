Get Out's Allison Williams Is Back To Star In Another Blumhouse Movie

Blumhouse has been behind a ton of iconic horror movies over the years. Aside from Get Out, the studio also helped to bring projects like Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Happy Death Day, and 2018's Halloween to theaters. So Allison Williams and company are in good hands with M3GAN, and we'll just have to wait and se how the project ultimately comes together.

CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things M3GAN and horror as more details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.