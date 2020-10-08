How The Jurassic World Franchise Can Bring Julianne Moore Back

Leave a Comment
Jurassic World: Dominion has been banking on tying the classic Jurassic Park franchise together with the current run of films that started with 2015’s Jurassic World. It’s a pretty big goal, and with the return of not only Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm, but also Sam Neill's Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Satler returing to the Jurassic fold, it looks like that promise will be fulfilled and then some. So why then hasn’t The Lost World: Jurassic Park co-star/acclaimed actor Julianne Moore never been asked to return for the Jurassic World fun?
It’s not like there’s a shortage of ideas that would bring Julianne Moore’s character, Sarah Harding, back into the universe. When your franchise can literally clone an entire human being and release a herd of wild dinosaurs into the continental United States, the sky’s pretty much the limit for what you can do. As recent news has added another year on the clock to the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, let’s talk about how the franchise can bring Julianne Moore back without a hitch in its step. The first example of such a plan already has the basis it needs to exist, both at the movies and on bookshelves far and wide.
Sarah Harding Is Asked To Assist In Capturing Free Range Dinosaurs By Lewis Dodgson
Since Jurassic World: Dominion seems keen on tying both the cinematic canon of The Lost World: Jurassic Park and aspects from Michael Crichton’s source novel into its own story, this seems to be the easiest way for Sarah Harding to work her way back into film canon. Julianne Moore’s character is asked for assistance in the book, specifically by none other than legendary dirty dealer himself, Lewis Dodgson. With Campbell Scott set to play that character in Dominion, it feels only fitting that this piece of literary lore be used in bringing Moore back to the table as well. And semi-spoilers for those who haven’t read the book, there’s a chance that Dodgson’s overall fate could be sealed by Sarah Harding yet again, making her return worth the price of admission.
A Quick World Building Cameo Could Take Place In Jurassic World: Dominion
When Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm was finally brought back in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, it was assumed that it was going to be in a meaningful role. However, it would take another film for Dr. Malcolm to get his due, with Jurassic World: Dominion offering the opportunity to give Goldblum’s character a more substantial part. While it might be too late to sneak Julianne Moore’s Sarah Harding in as a player of equal stature, there is a possibility that she could be included with a quick world-building cameo. It could be a short phone call between Sarah and Ian, or it could even be an interview that consults her expertise in dinosaur behavior. It worked for Dr. Malcolm, and should this opportunity be taken, it leads to another pathway to more Moore in the Jurassic World future.
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Story Could Use Sarah’s Knowledge In Dinosaur Behavior
There’s still no word as to whether the Netflix original series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will be coming back for a second season. But should the animated spinoff that is firmly lodged in the Jurassic World canon be renewed, there are still a lot of gaps between the events of the first film and its sequels that need to be addressed. Spoilers aside, let’s just say that a post-Indominus Rex theme park, with tons of dinosaurs roaming about in wild conditions, feels like a good place to drop an animal/dinosaur behavioralist. With the canon between this animated series and the films tied together rather tightly, Sarah Harding could find her way to Jurassic World in an earlier point in history, which could lead to future feature film appearances for Julianne Moore in the Jurassic World franchise.
Sarah Harding Could Be A Good Lead For A Jurassic World: Dominion Sequel
All of the factors above lead to one overwhelming opportunity that awaits Julianne Moore’s Sarah Harding and her Jurassic World future. With plans to keep the franchise going past Jurassic World: Dominion firmly planted in the ground, there will obviously be a need for more characters to help further this adventure 65 million years in the making. It’s also not guaranteed that Dr. Grant, Dr. Sattler or even Dr. Malcolm will be recurring very frequently past this point, but that’s ok, because there’s more legacy characters that deserve their time in the spotlight.
While Sarah Harding was introduced partially as a romantic interest/scene partner for Jeff Goldblum’s iconic Jurassic Park character to take part in the action with, Harding’s resourcefulness was crucial to keeping The Lost World: Jurassic Park on track. Without her help, a baby T-Rex might have died from injuries it had cruelly sustained, and there still might be a T-Rex roaming the streets of San Francisco. Those sorts of traits are handy with a lot of dinosaurs roaming free around the country.
Jurassic World: Dominion is supposed to be a celebration of the Jurassic Park franchise on the whole, which makes the decision to not try and bring Sarah Harding back into the picture all the more puzzling. As the series goes forth, both on the journey to completing this third entry and planning out whatever steps will be taken past that point, this glaring omission should be rectified, as not even mentioning Sarah’s part in the history of The Lost World: Jurassic Park is awkward, to say the least.
Jurassic World: Dominion opens a new chapter in the neo-Jurassic era of history on June 10, 2022, and you can be sure that CinemaBlend will be here to keep up with the latest news developments on this franchise and plenty of others. Though if you’re still bummed out by the lack of dinosaur carnage on next summer’s calendar, you can try to fill that void with another adventure on the constantly updated 2021 release schedule.