How The Jurassic World Franchise Can Bring Julianne Moore Back

A Quick World Building Cameo Could Take Place In Jurassic World: Dominion

When Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm was finally brought back in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, it was assumed that it was going to be in a meaningful role. However, it would take another film for Dr. Malcolm to get his due, with Jurassic World: Dominion offering the opportunity to give Goldblum’s character a more substantial part. While it might be too late to sneak Julianne Moore’s Sarah Harding in as a player of equal stature, there is a possibility that she could be included with a quick world-building cameo. It could be a short phone call between Sarah and Ian, or it could even be an interview that consults her expertise in dinosaur behavior. It worked for Dr. Malcolm, and should this opportunity be taken, it leads to another pathway to more Moore in the Jurassic World future.