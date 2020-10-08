Did Natalie Portman Just Reveal A Thor: Love And Thunder Spoiler?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth film property, one that is constantly expanding. The wait for Phase Four has been longer than expected, but there are some highly anticipated projects coming to theaters, including Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. Moviegoers are eager to see the Ragnarok director return to the MCU, especially since the movie will also include the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster. But did the Oscar winning actress just accidentally reveal a spoiler for the blockbuster?