The Coen Brothers' A Serious Man Is The Best Horror Movie You're Not Watching This Halloween

The (intentioned) irony is that as a physicist Larry’s field of study is in part examining uncertainty, and yet as much as he understands it, it doesn’t stop him from being a victim of it. In the circumstance with the student’s bribe, for example, his uncertainty regarding the origin of the envelope of cash on his desk leaves him facing one of two consequences by following his moral code: either he reports that his student tried to bribe him, which results in the student’s father suing for defamation; or he pretends that the money doesn’t exist, and the student’s father sues him for taking a bribe. To borrow a phrase from Jean Paul Sartre’s famous story of hell, there’s no exit, and his recourse is to “accept the mystery” – an ever more maddening endeavor.