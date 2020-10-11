What's Going On With The Jungle Book 2

The Live-Action Sequel Was Originally Believed To Be Released Between 2017 And 2019

Shortly after the release of The Jungle Book in April 2016, and word that Disney was already working on a sequel, THR released a report regarding upcoming live-action adaptations of some of the studio's most successful animated features and other properties. Among these titles were A Wrinkle in Time, Dumbo, Jungle Cruise, and The Jungle Book 2, with dates ranging from July 2017 all the way to December 2019. According to studio insiders who spoke with the publication, The Jungle Book 2 was set to get one of five release dates within that timeframe.

As we all know now, that obviously didn't happen and it remains to be seen when we will finally get to see The Jungle Book 2 in theaters.