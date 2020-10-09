Adam Sandler Addresses Comparisons Between Hubie Halloween And One Of His SNL Characters

Thanks for clearing that up, Sandman. Even in giving that answer, Adam Sandler all but admits that these characters have so many similarities, that the only thing that separates them is the type of drinking device they carry around with them. Otherwise, it’s the same lispy voice, the same put-upon mannerisms, the same barely-concealed anger-management issues. If you’ve seen Billy Madison or Happy Gilmore, you’ve basically seen Hubie Halloween. Adjust your expectations accordingly.