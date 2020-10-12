So it’s been ten years since the first Percy Jackson movie hit theaters. The series had the potential to become the next Harry Potter series as the finale of Deathly Hallows drew nearer, but the movie adaptations for Rick Riordan’s best-selling YA book series flopped pretty much on arrival. Bringing Greek mythology into the modern space was an epic and exciting idea and it stood on the shoulders of a five-book series. So what happened? The abrupt end to Percy Jackson is sadly a trend the genre has experienced time and time again on Hollywood’s watch.

For the amount of Gods on its side, they were unkind to this one. It’s a real work of Hades. Let’s break down why we didn’t see more Percy Jackson movies: