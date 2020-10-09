The Ready Player Two Novel Plot Is Revealed, But What About A Sequel?

Recently, like I've had people asking me questions about, you know, a Ready Player Two. You know, 'Is there going to be sequel?' And I think everybody's well aware that Ernie Cline is releasing a Ready Player Two, the novel. You know, but people keep asking me and I would love to have an answer for you and I think people, you know, will and can speculate all they want, but I don't really know what the plan is yet. I have my fingers crossed and, of course, I think it's a great and I loved working on that film, so yeah, I hope, I hope we get to do another.