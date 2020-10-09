Watch Chris Pratt Finish A Rubik's Cube In Under A Minute, Because Star-Lord

Leave a Comment
It’s always good to practice a new skill, especially in the year that we’ve been faced with. But when you can master something like the Rubik’s Cube the way that Jurassic World: Dominion actor/Star Lord for life Chris Pratt has, that’s when you know things have been interesting. While it’s not the world record, it’s still a pretty damned impressive feat to see Pratt solve the legendary puzzle in under a minute; something you can watch for yourself below.
If this Instagram video isn’t another sign that Chris Pratt was the perfect person to play Peter Quill in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, then the evidence is as thin as Rocket Raccoon’s patience. The Rubik’s Cube is bound to be found somewhere aboard Quill’s various ships of operation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with two weeks off from filming Jurassic World: Dominion, Chris Pratt is free to indulge in feeding his MCU persona with this very on brand video.
By mentioning the world record of five seconds when it comes to solving the Rubik’s Cube, Chris Pratt provides a measure of humility and respect to those who are uber-fast at completing the classic mind bender. That’s where the real Pratt starts to show, and the Star Lord fades away, as you know Peter Quill would probably flip someone off or mock them in a special tone of voice to show his annoyance. But at the same time, this is a flex that’s been years in the making.
The greatest part of this Chris Pratt story is the recently blessed father has done this schtick before, and during an interview for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. While his timing was in the sub-3 minute range back then, the video below is a stark contrast from the most recent results we’ve seen above. Take a look at Pratt’s previous shenanigans involving the Rubik’s Cube, below:
He was but a novice, but now Chris Pratt is ever closer to becoming the Rubik’s Cube master. At this rate, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Pratt ask James Gunn to write a scene where Quill does the puzzle at rapid speed while fending off some galactic evil in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While he’s probably not that obsessed just yet, it couldn’t hurt to back pocket that idea for a good gag or two in the future.
Jurassic World: Dominion can be seen on its new release date of June 10, 2022, but you won’t have to wait that long to see some more Chris Pratt. Not only is his recent Disney/Pixar film Onward currently available on Disney+, but his upcoming film The Tomorrow War is supposed to be headed to theaters on July 23, 2021. You can find that film, and more, on the 2021 release schedule, which is ready to help you plan the next year of moviegoing!