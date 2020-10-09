Watch Chris Pratt Finish A Rubik's Cube In Under A Minute, Because Star-Lord

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been trying all year to solve a Rubik’s Cube in under a minute so I can post it to Instagram. I finally did it!!! The world record is like 5 seconds. Which is actually done by using dark magic I think? So. That doesn’t count in my book. Just kidding. The kids who do the Rubik’s cube in under ten seconds are my heroes. Stuck in quarantine!? Get you a Rubik’s Cube!