Chris Pratt Has A Two Word Message (And All The Exclamation Points) After The Electric State Is A Hit With Fans On Netflix

News
published

He's got another streaming hit on his hands.

Chris Pratt looking at Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
(Image credit: Netflix)

The last time Chris Pratt and the Russo Brothers collaborated, they worked on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, which became the second highest-grossing movies of all time. Their latest movie together is The Electric State, which we’ve had high on our lists when it comes to 2025 Netflix release dates. Well it’s clearly a winning combination given the sci-fi movie is celebrating its second week on the Netflix global top 10, and Pratt is celebrating.

According to Netflix, The Electric State has already earned 22.5 million views from those with a Netflix subscription, making it the most watched movie on the streaming service for two weeks in a row. The global top 10 is a combination of all the viewing that occurs on Netflix around the world, so it’s definitely worth pointing out. Check out Pratt’s message on Instagram:

Chris Pratt reacts to The Electric State being the No. 1 Global top movie on Netflix

(Image credit: Instagram/Netflix)

The Electric State is a science fiction adventure film that’s an adaptation of the illustrated novel from Swedish author and artist Simon Stålenhag. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the movie’s screenplay, and they've also penned a ton of MCU movies, along with the Narnia movies and another big Netflix hit, The Gray Man.

The Electric State takes place in a 1990 where a war between humans and robots has left Earth a mess. It follows teenager Michelle (played by Millie Bobby Brown) who is recently orphaned and goes on a journey with a sentient robot named Cosmo to find her brother. On the way, they meet Pratt’s character of Keats and band together with a bunch of robots, including Mr. Peanut. Yes, this movie includes Mr. Peanut.

It certainly helps that the movie star led the project in a Star-Lord-like role next to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. While Chris Pratt has never had a Netflix movie before, Millie Bobby Brown has been in several hit No. 1 movies alongside Stranger Things, such as last year’s Damsel, which currently stands as the No. 9 most popular Netflix movie ever. Oh, and the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man stands at No. 8.

While Chris Pratt is celebrating a hugely successful release with The Electric State, the reception from audiences regarding the movie has been relatively mixed. Critics agreed they weren’t into it, calling it “derivative” and “soulless.” CinemaBlend’s own The Electric State review gave the movie a 2.5 out of 5 stars, calling its dialogue “entirely predictable and forgettable.” That being said, the Rotten Tomatoes score didn’t reflect the audience, as the fans gave it a 70% as opposed to 15%.

Given there’s not another movie with a high-profile actor until Tom Hardy’s Havoc comes out on April 25, The Electric State could remain a global favorite for a few weeks.

