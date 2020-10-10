Star Wars Book Clarifies Details About Snoke

The Star Wars sequel trilogy ended with The Rise of Skywalker last year, but fans are still wondering about a number of unresolved details regarding certain story elements within the movies. For instance, coming out of the final installment, many wondered about what Finn wanted to tell Rey and how Lando Calrissian and Jannah were connected, among other things. One of the biggest points of contention, however, is the true origin of Supreme Leader Snoke, who was killed during the events of The Last Jedi. The Rise of Skywalker did seem to provide some context to his existence and, now, we have a bit more info on the mysterious figure.