Lily James Spotted Kissing Married Actor Dominic West After Time Spent With Chris Evans

In a moment of life imitating art, The Affair’s Dominic West was spotted with Cinderella actress Lily James. That in itself would not be unusual, as the two are expected to appear together in the upcoming project The Pursuit of Love, but they were also seen pursuing romance outside of set when paparazzi nabbed photos of the two.
According to reports, Lily James and Dominic West were caught snogging together while on a quick trip to Rome. The couple were scene “dining al fresco,” according to the Daily Mail when they were seen publicly flirting and kissing. They later were also seen sightseeing together on their little jaunt away from their working lives.
For her part, Lily James, 31, has been spotted out and about with other actors several times over the past few months. In July, she was seen picnicking and partying with MCU actor Chris Evans, who was in the U.K. for work. At the time, there was a question of social distancing and she was still allegedly in a relationship with Doctor Who actor Matt Smith, though they hadn’t been publicly seen together in a while. They’ve now reportedly officially split after a five-year stint as a couple.
Dominic West, on the other hand, shares four children with wife Catherine FitzGerald. They’ve been married for a decade and together for longer. FitzGerald is standing by her man following the "entanglement," with The Mirror reporting they left their home carrying a sign to reconfirm their commitment toward one another. It read:
Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you.
Back in 2016, Dominic West, now 50, actually shared his feelings on affairs with the Evening Standard, noting at the time that an affair should not be such a big deal.
I mean, I think women should be more indulgent of affairs. I really do. It’s daft to kick someone out over a fling. Isn’t it?
Dominic West and Lily James are both set to appear in the upcoming BBC production of The Pursuit of Love. Filming for that project began back in July. Lily James shared on social media that it had wrapped earlier in October, thanking collaborators Emily Mortimer and Emily Beecham, as well as Nancy Mitford, who wrote the original book.
The Pursuit of Love is about a young woman who is married multiple times, at one point becoming the mistress of a French Duke, an affair that ends poorly. The popularity of the wartime-based novel, first published in 1945, led to two sequels, Love in a Cold Climate and Don’t Tell Alfred. A 2001 version of the same story directed by Tom Hooper already exists.