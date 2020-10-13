Why One Matrix 4 Actor Thinks Lana Wachowski Will ‘Change The Industry’

There are definitely moments on set where Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I look at each other and we just go, 'Matrix 4'. Those pinch me moments. Yeah. Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that.