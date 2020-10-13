Why One Matrix 4 Actor Thinks Lana Wachowski Will ‘Change The Industry’

Leave a Comment
As far as science fiction franchises goes, The Matrix is a modern classic. The Wachowskis broke new ground with their trilogy of blockbusters, pushing the boundaries of cinematography and visual effects. Fans of the franchise will be able to jack back in with The Matrix 4, which will feature a mixture of new and returning faces. Jessica Henwick is one of said newcomers, and recently explained why the upcoming sequel will "change the industry."
Jessica Henwick might be making her Matrix debut with Lana Wachowski's upcoming fourth movie, but she's no stranger to genre work. Fans will know her from notable roles in Game of Thrones and Netflix's Iron Fist, as well as a bit character in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She recently spoke to the experience of working on The Matrix 4, and teased more groundbreaking moments for the franchise. In her words,
There are definitely moments on set where Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I look at each other and we just go, 'Matrix 4'. Those pinch me moments. Yeah. Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that.
Is anyone else ready to take the red pill again? It sounds like Lana Wachowski has more bold visuals in store for The Matrix 4, and will once again be pushing the boundaries of what the genre is capable of. This is exactly what moviegoers went to the original movies to see, and there's no telling how current technology will aid in making this vision into a reality.
Jessica Henwick's comments to Comic Book are sure to make the wait for The Matrix 4 all the more excruciating. Anticipation was at a fever pitch when filming began in February. But due to the break in filming amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the project's release was ultimately pushed back to December of 2021. But all of the comments made by the cast and crew indicate have praised Lana Wachowski's plans for the science fiction property.
The Matrix movies are known for their thrilling action sequences, which used cutting edge cinematography to give unprecedented perspective of the fights. John Wick director Chad Stahelski returned to his roots to help make The Matrix 4 happen, and he's personally teased how "insane" the vision for action is in the upcoming movie.
Jessica Henwick is one of the many new faces joining The Matrix 4, with Lana Wachowski assembling a killer cast to bring the story to life. As previously mentioned, Henwick is proven herself in action heavy roles like Colleen in the Netlix Marvel show Iron Fist and The Defenders, as well as playing Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones. She's joined by recent Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, Aquaman), Neil Patrick Harris, Hamilton's Jonathan Groff, and Priyanka Chopra.
The plot of The Matrix 4 remains a mystery for the time being, and moviegoers are eager to see how it connects to the original trilogy. But with Neo and Trinity returning despite their apparent deaths in The Matrix Revolutions, there's no telling exactly how the franchise's timeline will continue. We'll just have to wait and see what tidbits of information come from the movie's set next.
The Matrix 4 is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 22nd, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.