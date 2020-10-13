Comments

Gal Gadot Got A Huge Pay Raise For Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984

Going into the latter half of the 2010s, Gal Gadot already had blockbuster experience under her belt from her time as Gisele Yashar in the Fast & Furious franchise, but once she was cast as the DC Extended Universe’s Wonder Woman, needless to say that catapulted her to new levels of fame. Gadot is primed to make her fourth appearance as Diana of Themyscira in Wonder Woman 1984 later this year, and she scored a massive pay raise for the sequel.

For 2017’s Wonder Woman, which arrived a little over a year after Gal Gadot debuted as Diana Prince in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the actress brought home $300,000, a figure that sparked outrage in some circles since it’s much less than what a male action star would have taken home for a movie of that scale. Well, that pay check is nowhere near as low for Wonder Woman 1984, with Vanity Fair reporting that Gadot earned approximately $10 million.

It’s worth noting that figure is still less than half of what some male action stars make, thus further highlighting how the gender pay gap in Hollywood remains an issue. Still, considering how critically and commercially successful the first Wonder Woman movie was, not to mention how much bigger Gal Gadot’s profile is since she signed onto the DCEU, it’s only natural that a few more zeroes would be tacked onto her paycheck. Along with leading Wonder Woman 1984, Gadot is also a producer on the sequel, so that undoubtedly factored into the pay increase too.

It didn’t take long for Warner Bros to officially move forward with a Wonder Woman sequel following its predecessor’s release, with Patty Jenkins returning to direct and co-writing the script with Geoff Johns and David Callaham. By June 2018, the official title was revealed as Wonder Woman 1984, and principal photography unfolded from that month to December 2018, with additional filming taking place in July and August of 2019.

Along with her continued presence in the DCEU, the last several years have seen Gal Gadot starring in movies like Criminal, Ralph Breaks the Internet and the soon-to-be-released Death on the Nile. She’s currently in the midst of shooting Netflix’s action flick Red Notice, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, and you can also see a different take on her Wonder Woman’s Justice League journey when Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO Max next year.

Taking place 66 years after the events of Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984 follows Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince clashing with Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Ann Minerva (a.k.a. The Cheetah) and Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord, as well as reuniting with Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, who is somehow alive again despite having sacrificed himself at the end of World War I. The sequel’s cast also includes Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha and Amr Waked.

Wonder Woman 1984 has bounced around the calendar for several years now, and it’s currently slated to drop on December 25. Should that change, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know, but for now, you can learn what other DC movies are on the way with our handy guide.

