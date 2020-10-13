Gal Gadot Got A Huge Pay Raise For Wonder Woman 1984

It’s worth noting that figure is still less than half of what some male action stars make, thus further highlighting how the gender pay gap in Hollywood remains an issue. Still, considering how critically and commercially successful the first Wonder Woman movie was, not to mention how much bigger Gal Gadot’s profile is since she signed onto the DCEU, it’s only natural that a few more zeroes would be tacked onto her paycheck. Along with leading Wonder Woman 1984, Gadot is also a producer on the sequel, so that undoubtedly factored into the pay increase too.