Will The Suicide Squad’s Jai Courtney Ever Appear In A Flash Movie? Here’s The Latest

Jai Courtney made his supervillain debut in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad as Captain Boomerang back in 2016. But that’s not the last we’ll see him; he’s set to return to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. So assuming he makes it out alive in that movie, would he also appear in a Flash movie? He’s got a few thoughts about that.
If you recall, Jai Courtney’ Captain Boomerang and Ezra Miller’s The Flash run into each other at the beginning of Suicide Squad, where Captain Boomerang is in the middle of a heist when The Flash captures him. But that’s the last of their interactions on the big screen. Jai Courtney recently spoke with Screen Rant about whether there’s a chance he would face off against The Flash in the future. Here’s what he said:
I hope so, man. I hope so. People higher up than me make those decisions, but I think the fans would love that. Who knows, man? Who knows the shape of how things are gonna go. I think there's a ton of properties being made, and they're tackling some great success now coming DC's way. I think they're making some really good moves. So, we'll see. That'd be awesome. If it was up to me, I'd have that thing in development already. But we'll see how we go.
It would be great to bring this back full circle and have Captain Boomerang face off against The Flash again in some kind of rematch. That scene was so short with very little conflict and tension that almost demands a do-over. Perhaps the best chance that’ll happen is in the upcoming Flash movie in development.
The Flash movie is only just getting back on its feet with IT director Andy Muschietti taking the reins. It has had a long history of delays with a number of directors leaving the project over creative differences. But things seemed to be heading in the right direction with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reportedly signing on to the project. It looks like DC is adamant to make the movie happen.
Right now, all signs are pointing to the moving being an adaptation of the highly influential Flashpoint comic. While the main villain in that is the Reverse-Flash, there’s no reason Captain Boomerang couldn’t show up as well to team up with the Reverse-Flash against Barry Allen.
Plus, it’s always a good sign that they brought Jai Courtney back to appear in The Suicide Squad. Again, assuming his character can survive that movie (I'm holding out hope that he does), it would be awesome to see him again in the Flash movie. For more movie news, be sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend.