Gladiator's Ridley Scott And Joaquin Phoenix Are Reteaming For Another Historical Drama

News of Kitbag coming together arrives as Ridley Scott finishes shooting his next movie, The Last Duel, which stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, and follows two men in 14th century France fighting to the death after one accuses the other of raping his wife. The Last Duel was originally supposed to release in limited theaters starting this December, followed by a wide rollout in January, but as a result of the current health crisis, it’s since been delayed (like so many movies lately) to October 2021.