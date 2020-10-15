Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Gwyneth Paltrow Describes What It Was Like Kissing Robert Downey Jr. For The MCU Movies

Pepper Potts in Infinity War

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Over the past decade and change, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a behemoth force in the entertainment industry. But it did start with relatively humble roots, as Jon Favreau and company broke new ground with 2008's Iron Man. Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow led the cast, and were paired a ton of times throughout RDJ's tenure as Tony Stark. Paltrow recently spoke to the experience of kissing her Marvel co-star... and it doesn't sound all that fun.

Tony Stark and Pepper Potts' story in the MCU is one of the shared universe's biggest romances, extending over all three Phases thus far. As such, Gwyneth Paltrow has spent hours on set filming kissing scenes with Robert Downey Jr., continuing the iconic romance in the process. The Goop founder opened up about what those scenes were like, saying:

Like with Robert, when I kissed him and I was like, ‘You've got to be kidding me.’ This is literally like kissing my brother.

Mind blown. Because while Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. clearly had chemistry during their various appearances in the MCU together, it turns out that the feelings were anything but romantic. But the actors managed to power through said sequences, and used their talents to tell the story despite any awkwardness IRL.

Gwyneth Paltrow's comments come from the Goop website, where the businesswoman/actress spoke to Kate Hudson. Eventually the conversation turned to onstage kissing, where Paltrow admitted that her close relationship with Robert Downey Jr. made some romantic scenes feel icky. Luckily she overcame, and the MCU's greatest love story to life until its conclusion in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel fans can re-watch Gwyneth Paltrow's time in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

This reveal about Pepper and Tony's MCU kisses helps to peel back the curtain on the shared universe, and the reality of filming such massive blockbusters. Because while moviegoers are treated to the finished product in theaters, each installment in the shared universe was made by people trying their best. That includes actors who might not be too keen to film certain romantic scenes.

Despite her long tenure in the MCU, Gwyneth Paltrow clearly has a unique relationship with her time playing Pepper Potts/ Rescue. Despite appearing in a whopping seven movies thus far, she's known for not really remembering much of her work, especially in her Phase Three appearances. She famously didn't realize she had appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and has also met and forgotten Bucky actor Sebastian Stan multiple times.

It should be interesting to see if/when Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts returns to the MCU. With Iron Man dead, there's presumably less reason to bring Pepper into the action in Phases Four or Five. But Pepper did become a hero in her own right in Avengers: Endgame, rocking the Rescue armor in the process. Additionally, fans would no doubt love to catch up with both Pepper and Morgan Stark-- especially after Tony's lakeside funeral.

The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow, which was recently delayed (again) to May 7, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.

Up Next

Gwyneth Paltrow Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Forgetting She Was In Spider-Man: Homecoming
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Fantastic Four Fan Art: Emily Blunt Looks Pitch Perfect As The MCU’s Invisible Woman news 24h Fantastic Four Fan Art: Emily Blunt Looks Pitch Perfect As The MCU’s Invisible Woman Corey Chichizola
Someone Recut The Avengers Like The Snyder Cut Trailer, And I Can’t Look Away news 2d Someone Recut The Avengers Like The Snyder Cut Trailer, And I Can’t Look Away Corey Chichizola
The ‘Cool’ Way Katherine Langford Prepared For Her Deleted Avengers: Endgame Scene news 2d The ‘Cool’ Way Katherine Langford Prepared For Her Deleted Avengers: Endgame Scene Jason Ingolfsland

Trending Movies

The Nun Sep 7, 2018 The Nun 7
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
Candyman Dec 31, 2021 Candyman Rating TBD
The Informer Jan 10, 2020 The Informer Rating TBD
The New Mutants Aug 28, 2020 The New Mutants 3
How NBC Reportedly Censored Demi Lovato’s Call To Vote During The Billboard Music Awards TBD How NBC Reportedly Censored Demi Lovato’s Call To Vote During The Billboard Music Awards Rating TBD
How Harrison Ford Once Saved Anne Heche’s Job When People Were Down On Her For Dating Ellen TBD How Harrison Ford Once Saved Anne Heche’s Job When People Were Down On Her For Dating Ellen Rating TBD
Steve Buscemi: 9 Things You Might Not Know About The Boardwalk Empire Star TBD Steve Buscemi: 9 Things You Might Not Know About The Boardwalk Empire Star Rating TBD
John Cena Secretly Got Married A Couple Of Years After Split From Nikki Bella TBD John Cena Secretly Got Married A Couple Of Years After Split From Nikki Bella Rating TBD
The Ridiculous Way The Orville's Seth MacFarlane Came Up With One Character Name TBD The Ridiculous Way The Orville's Seth MacFarlane Came Up With One Character Name Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information