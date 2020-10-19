The Social Network 2: 6 Things I Want To See Included If Aaron Sorkin Actually Writes It

Hell, Aaron Sorkin himself has gone on the record saying that he wants to write a second movie based on the rise of Facebook, and has even said in the past that he often talks about everything going on with the social media giant with the producers of the first film and those conversations often end in "Isn't it time for a sequel?" Now, it should be noted that there are currently no definite plans to make a followup to The Social Network, but Aaron Sorkin did tell MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Gamesradar) in October 2020 that he wants to write the movie but only if David Fincher returns to direct it. And considering everything that has happened in the past 10 years, now is the perfect time for the two to get back together.

So, with that in mind, here are six things I want to see included if Aaron Sorkin actually writes The Social Network 2.