The Bizarre Way Wonder Woman 1984’s Pedro Pascal Prepared To Play Maxwell Lord

Every actor has their different ways of accessing a character. Some do intense research about a particular field, some try to get real world experience in a certain job, and some keep extensive journals that allow them to dig deep in the details. And then there's Pedro Pascal, who took that journaling idea to the next level in the making of Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984. He didn't just keep a diary while digging into the mind of Maxwell Lord, but instead took the script for the blockbuster and turned it into a full "pop-art scrapbook" filled with ideas.