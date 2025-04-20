I Honestly Didn't Even Know What To Take Out Of These Fantastic Four Quotes About Pedro Pascal And An Octopus

I appreciate the actor comparison, but thank goodness it's "Mister Fantastic" and not "Mister Tentacles."

Sporting a blue pullover, Pedro Pascal, as Mister Fantastic, addresses a microphone in his Fantastic Four: First Steps role as Reed Richards.
Pedro Pascal has never been one to deliver a performance that plays it safe, and, if the first trailer for the new FF movie is anything to go by, his take on Reed Richards in the upcoming Marvel movie is no exception. Over the years, Marvel fans have seen a lot of wild things in the franchise, from talking raccoons to sentient capes, but Pedro Pascal comparing the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Reed Richards to an octopus might take the cake.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com during the Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo, the actor revealed a truly unexpected influence for his version of Marvel’s iconic brainiac: the octopus. Discussing the differences between his physical role as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and his upcoming 2025 movie release’s cerebral turn as Richards, The Last of Us star revealed:

With Reed, his body may stretch, but this is a brain character. I guess I’ll just give it completely away. I thought of the brilliance of an octopus. Not in any literal physical translated way, but I put it into my subconscious. Yeah. That’s the biggest character secret reveal that I’ve given to you.

If you’re picturing Reed Richards tackling cosmic puzzles while blending in with coral reefs, you’re definitely not alone. At first, the actor's comments confused me, but after giving it some thought, I do think Pascal’s idea actually makes sense. The octopus, known for being super adaptable and good at problem-solving, is a perfect match for the kind of flexible, multidimensional smarts that Reed shows in the MCU. It’s not just about cool tentacle-like stretching powers that look good on screen; it’s really about showcasing a mind that goes way beyond what you see in the comics.

I still can't get over that being how Pascal thought about the character though. He actually went on to explain how this portrayal differs from past versions and why it matters. You guessed it: it has to do with his characters brain powers.

…It’s really his mind that was the most important to me.

The former Game of Thrones star is revealing that it’s not just about flashy visual effects; it’s about telling a story that connects with the characters and brings real depth. This could finally lead to a proper representation of Reed Richards on the big screen and put Marvel back on the map.

In the past, adaptations have caught glimpses of Reed’s genius, but they often overdid his stretchy powers, making it seem more like a gimmick than anything meaningful. And who can forget that awkward elastic dance scene from the 2000s version? Definitely a moment to cringe at.

The stacked FF's cast seems to delve into the character's psyche, showing how Mister Fantastic often defeats godlike foes not with muscle but with clever ideas, gadgets, and his sense of ethics. It totally aligns with what we see in the original material.

The highly-anticipated upcoming superhero movie is set to take us into a cool, retro-futuristic world inspired by the 1960s. The idea of using Reed’s scientific genius alongside the flexible thinking of an octopus is just perfect for this vibe. It really captures that vintage sci-fi feel, the impressive cosmic style, and highlights the team’s role as both explorers and heroes. Director Matt Shakman’s film is all about showcasing intelligence and creativity as the real superpowers, and it sounds like Pedro Pascal is totally on board with that idea.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is coming to theaters on July 25, 2025. Until then, you can binge-watch all the Marvel movies and TV shows with a Disney+ subscription.

