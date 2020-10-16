Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins Discusses When The Movie Might Actually Open

Leave a Comment
The entertainment industry is in a unique place right now, as countless projects have been pushed back amid global health issues. Movie theaters have reopened, but there have been very limited new projects, and releases like Tenet have failed to meet their earning potential. Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 is currently set to arrive in theaters this December, and fans are left wondering if another delay might be coming. But she did recently discuss the possibilities for her sophomore DC effort.
Wonder Woman 1984 has been delayed a number of times over the years, with the two most recent being in response to COVID-19 and closed theaters. With the current release date just a few months away, Patty Jenkins was recently asked about whether or not she believed it would get its intended theatrical release. Jenkins was quoted saying she was hopeful about the Wonder Woman 1984's arrival for Christmas, while also saying "It feels totally possible to me." But in that same interview she also went on to explain the uncertainty of the industry, saying:
I don’t think anybody can be confident of anything right now. We just don’t know what the course of COVID is going to be like.
While Patty Jenkins is being realistic about the future of Wonder Woman's long awaited sequel, it seems that Patty Jenkins still believes that 1984 could arrive in time for the holidays. With two more months to go and more people returning to theaters, we'l just have to see if Diana Prince's second solo flick is release as expected.
Patty Jenkins' comments to Variety, however cautious, will likely be exciting for the countless moviegoers who are hoping to dive back into the DC Extended Universe this coming December. The first Wonder Woman movie proved what the shared universe was capable of, and broke ground as a comic book movie in regards to having women both in front and behind the camera. The project also made a whopping $821.8 million at the box office, so Wonder Woman 1984 was quickly green lit.
Wonder Woman 1984 has a lot going for it, which has helped buoy excitement for Patty Jenkins' sequel. The time setting and '80s fashion have a certain nostalgic effect, and fans are eager to see the debut of the villain Cheetah, as well as iconic Wonder Woman accessories like her golden armor and the invisible jet. Plus, Chris Pine's Steve Trevor will mysteriously be revived throughout the course of the movie's runtime.
Wonder Woman 1984 was had a rough road to theaters, with a total of five delays over the years. And with theaters still not making the box office numbers that it was pre-COVID, studios have largely been opting for delaying new movies, especially the highly anticipated (and expensive) blockbusters. Projects like Fast 9 have been delayed a full year, while all eyes are on what will happen with Wonder Woman 1984. But if Patty Jenkins is optimistic about its impending release, fan will hold out hope as well.
Due to so many movies being released, comic book fans have had the first dry spell in new releases in years. The MCU's entrance to Phase Four isn't happening until next year, while Wonder Woman 1984 was supposed have been released this past June. The DCEU has a ton of exciting projects coming down the pipeline, including The Batman and The Suicide Squad. We'll just have to wait and see if any more release shakeups come.
Wonder Woman 1984 is currently expected to hit theaters on December 25th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.