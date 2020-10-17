Jurassic Park Video Reveals How The Dinosaurs Went From Stop Motion To CGI

Jurassic Park also stands out for its use of practical effects as well, and the franchise still implements a mix of the technical and practical to this day. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently being filmed ahead of its new June 11, 2022 release date. Dominion will see the return of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, BD Wong, Justice Smith and will officially bring back the original trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. While we wait, check out what movies are hitting the big screen next year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 release schedule.