Was Netflix's The Trial Of The Chicago 7 Accurate? Real-Life Prosecutor Has Thoughts

Aaron Sorkin's new film, Netflix's Trial of the Chicago 7 is getting stellar reviews from critics. In a year that has been lacking in movies of any kind, it's nice to see one that is getting so warmly received by so many. However, one question that always needs to be answered regarding any movie about real-life events, is just how realistic is it? Richard Schultz was one of the actual prosecutors of the case depicted in the new film, and while he adds himself to the crowd that has a positive view of the film as an artistic endeavor, he's not nearly as embracing of the reality that the movie depicts.