Rian Johnson Shares Star Wars: The Last Jedi Photos Including Unseen Image Of Carrie Fisher

Star Wars is one of the most popular movie franchises of all time, with entire generations of moviegoers brought up on the galaxy far, far away. The iconic cast members are therefore beloved, especially OG stars like Carrie Fisher. The late actress/writer died in December of 2016, with Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi marking her last of her work on the Star Wars franchise. The Knives Out filmmaker recently shared some photos from the set, including a polaroid of Fisher herself.