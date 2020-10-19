Comments

Rian Johnson Shares Star Wars: The Last Jedi Photos Including Unseen Image Of Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher in The Last Jedi

Star Wars is one of the most popular movie franchises of all time, with entire generations of moviegoers brought up on the galaxy far, far away. The iconic cast members are therefore beloved, especially OG stars like Carrie Fisher. The late actress/writer died in December of 2016, with Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi marking her last of her work on the Star Wars franchise. The Knives Out filmmaker recently shared some photos from the set, including a polaroid of Fisher herself.

Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi is arguably the most divisive entry in the space opera, as the filmmaker took bold narrative choices with the sequel. Carrie Fisher filmed her role shortly before her unexpected death, and before Leia was given the spotlight in Episode IX. New photos from the set captured his moment in Fisher's life, scroll through the images to check them out for yourself.

I'm not crying, you're crying. Because in the second image from Rian Johnson's post, you can see the late Carrie Fisher on set for The Last Jedi. The beloved film icon is in black and white, and wearing her own clothes rather than General Leia's costume. Even in this previously unseen image her spirit shines through.

The above image comes to us from the personal Instagram of filmmaker Rian Johnson. He regularly uses social media to directly communicate with the fans about his time in the Star Wars franchise as well as his Oscar nominated whodunnit Knives Out. This time around he delved into his records and photos from The Last Jedi, including a valuable glimpse at Carrie Fisher herself.

Carrie Fisher's tenure in the Star Wars franchise, including The Last Jedi, is currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Aside from her time playing General Leia, Carrie Fisher was also known for her trademark wit and quick mouth. This made for countless delightful interviews, especially for The Force Awakens. The late actress' autobiographical work focused on her very unique experience growing up with celebrity parents, as well as her struggles with mental health and substance issues.

Through all that life threw at her, Carrie Fisher was able to provide a zinger and a much needed opportunity for laughter. The image that Rian Johnson showed the actress/writer with a devilish smile, no doubt accompanying another joke as the filmmaker snapped the photo. Unfortunately, Fisher died before being able to see the finished product of The Last Jedi in theaters.

Episode IX was meant to be focused on General Leia, as the previous movies previously did with Han and Luke respectively. Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd revealed her mother's excitement for that prospect, which unfortunately was altered after her death. Instead unused footage of Fisher from The Force Awakens was used to complete Leia's story.

CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Star Wars as details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Rian Johnson Shares Unseen Photo Of Carrie Fisher From The Last Jedi Set
