Wait, Is The Batman Referencing Other DC Superheroes?

Over the past few years Warner Bros. has seen success with its various DC properties. And there are some very exciting projects coming down the line, especially Matt Reeves' The Batman. The Bruce Wayne solo flick is currently in the midst of filming, with some updates about the mysterious movie coming as Chicago is transformed into Gotham City. One of these reports from the ground may even hint at other heroes being references in The Batman.
After film sets around the world were shut down, The Batman resumed filming across the pond at Pinewood Studios. But production is once again going stateside, as Chicago is being dressed for exterior shots of Gotham City. ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton has been sharing images of this process, and one production poster seemingly includes The Flash's logo. Check it out below.
Well, my mind is blown. While this isn't a confirmation of The Flash's existence in The Batman universe, it certainly doesn't seem like a coincidence that the speedster's logo would pop up. Let's break it all down.
The above image comes to us from the Twitter of journalist and ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton. Parts of Chicago are being transformed into Gotham City in order for filming to continue, with Batman and Catwoman caught riding their motorcycles together. And as such, the general public has been trying to glean hints about the movie through these set photos-- to some success.
The above poster features The Flash logo in the top right corner. While no one is expecting to see the scarlet speedster in The Batman, comic book fans are eager to see if other heroes exist in the world that Matt Reeves is building. It's more than possible that the logo was just a sly easter egg added by the movie's production team, but it's intriguing nonetheless.
The images coming from The Batman's Chicago set have revealed at least one major question about Robert Pattinson's upcoming solo flick. Specifically, it was revealed that the movie is set in 2019 or later, confirming a modern setting. Fans were wondering if Pattinson's Bruce Wayne was meant to be a younger version of Ben Affleck. But now it seems like The Batman will be in an entirely different universe altogether.
Everyone involved in The Batman has praised Matt Reeves' unique director's vision, which is on full display in the first footage that debuted at DC Fandome. And with seemingly no connection to the greater DCEU, the Planet of the Apes filmmaker should have full control over the characters that occupy Gotham City. The above teaser shows how grounded and gritty Reeves' DC debut will be, with pulled back costumes and a brutal version of Batman.
The Batman is currently expected to hit theaters on March 4th, 2022.