Wait, Is The Batman Referencing Other DC Superheroes?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Over the past few years Warner Bros. has seen success with its various DC properties. And there are some very exciting projects coming down the line, especially Matt Reeves' The Batman. The Bruce Wayne solo flick is currently in the midst of filming, with some updates about the mysterious movie coming as Chicago is transformed into Gotham City. One of these reports from the ground may even hint at other heroes being references in The Batman.