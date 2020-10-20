James Redford, Filmmaker And Son Of Robert Redford, Dead At 58

Leave a Comment
Hollywood icon Robert Redford has suffered a devastating loss in his family. His son, James, who, along with delving into the world of filmmaking like his father, was also a philanthropist and activist, has passed away at the age of 58.
The news of James Redford’s passing was first revealed by his wife, Kyle, who tweeted the following:
Robert Redford’s publicist also provided the following statement to CNN about James Redford’s death.
The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child. Jamie was a loving son, husband and father. His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment. Robert Redford is mourning with his family during this difficult time and asks for privacy.
Kyle Redford informed The Salt Lake Tribune that her husband died from bile-duct cancer in his liver. James’ past liver diseases resurfaced two years ago, and the cancer was discovered in his bile duct last November while he was awaiting a liver transplant.
Born David James Redford, and, as seen above, often going by the nickname Jamie, he was the third of four children Robert Redford had with his former wife Lola Van Wagenen (the couple’s first child, Scott, passed away of sudden infant death syndrome two and a half months after being born in 1959). Graduating with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and film from the University of Colorado-Boulder, and later earning a master’s degree in literature from Northwestern University, Redford eventually became a filmmaker, although he primarily worked on documentaries.
James Redford’s filmography included The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia, Toxic Hot Seat, Paper Tigers, Resilience and Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution. His most recent documentary, Playing For Keeps, premiered at the mostly-virtual Mill Valley Film Festival earlier this year, and Redford promoted the film remotely despite being ill. Before his passing, Redford was nearly finished with helming “Where the Past Begins,” an installment of PBS’ American Masters series that will follow author Amy Tan.
We here at CinemaBlend offer our sympathies and condolences to James Redford’s family and friends.
