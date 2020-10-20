James Redford, Filmmaker And Son Of Robert Redford, Dead At 58

Born David James Redford, and, as seen above, often going by the nickname Jamie, he was the third of four children Robert Redford had with his former wife Lola Van Wagenen (the couple’s first child, Scott, passed away of sudden infant death syndrome two and a half months after being born in 1959). Graduating with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and film from the University of Colorado-Boulder, and later earning a master’s degree in literature from Northwestern University, Redford eventually became a filmmaker, although he primarily worked on documentaries.