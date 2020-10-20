Comments

Leave a Comment

news

James Redford, Filmmaker And Son Of Robert Redford, Dead At 58

James Redford

Hollywood icon Robert Redford has suffered a devastating loss in his family. His son, James, who, along with delving into the world of filmmaking like his father, was also a philanthropist and activist, has passed away at the age of 58.

The news of James Redford’s passing was first revealed by his wife, Kyle, who tweeted the following:

Robert Redford’s publicist also provided the following statement to CNN about James Redford’s death.

The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child. Jamie was a loving son, husband and father. His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment. Robert Redford is mourning with his family during this difficult time and asks for privacy.

Kyle Redford informed The Salt Lake Tribune that her husband died from bile-duct cancer in his liver. James’ past liver diseases resurfaced two years ago, and the cancer was discovered in his bile duct last November while he was awaiting a liver transplant.

Born David James Redford, and, as seen above, often going by the nickname Jamie, he was the third of four children Robert Redford had with his former wife Lola Van Wagenen (the couple’s first child, Scott, passed away of sudden infant death syndrome two and a half months after being born in 1959). Graduating with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and film from the University of Colorado-Boulder, and later earning a master’s degree in literature from Northwestern University, Redford eventually became a filmmaker, although he primarily worked on documentaries.

James Redford’s filmography included The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia, Toxic Hot Seat, Paper Tigers, Resilience and Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution. His most recent documentary, Playing For Keeps, premiered at the mostly-virtual Mill Valley Film Festival earlier this year, and Redford promoted the film remotely despite being ill. Before his passing, Redford was nearly finished with helming “Where the Past Begins,” an installment of PBS’ American Masters series that will follow author Amy Tan.

We here at CinemaBlend offer our sympathies and condolences to James Redford’s family and friends.

More to come…

More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Watchmen's Regina King Was Bummed One Comic Easter Egg Didn't Turn Into Special Appearance television 4M Watchmen's Regina King Was Bummed One Comic Easter Egg Didn't Turn Into Special Appearance Nick Venable
What It’s Like Shooting A Movie With Robert Redford, According To The Old Man And The Gun Cast news 2y What It’s Like Shooting A Movie With Robert Redford, According To The Old Man And The Gun Cast Sean O'Connell
Robert Redford Already Regrets Announcing His Retirement news 2y Robert Redford Already Regrets Announcing His Retirement Nick Evans

Trending Movies

Love And Monsters Oct 16, 2020 Love And Monsters 7
Bill And Ted Face The Music Aug 28, 2020 Bill And Ted Face The Music 7
Artemis Fowl Jun 12, 2020 Artemis Fowl 4
The Personal History Of David Copperfield Aug 28, 2020 The Personal History Of David Copperfield Rating TBD
Jumanji: The Next Level Dec 13, 2019 Jumanji: The Next Level 6
How The Boys' Fans Felt About That Homelander Deepfake With Chris Evans TBD How The Boys' Fans Felt About That Homelander Deepfake With Chris Evans Rating TBD
Someone Made The Snyder Cut Trailer Into A Retro Video Game, And You Have To Hear The Music TBD Someone Made The Snyder Cut Trailer Into A Retro Video Game, And You Have To Hear The Music Rating TBD
There's A New Superhero Named Apple-Man, And His Trailer Is Outrageous TBD There's A New Superhero Named Apple-Man, And His Trailer Is Outrageous Rating TBD
Could A Star Wars Lightsaber Destroy Alita: Battle Angel's Blade? Unfortunately, Mark Hamill Can't Answer Yet TBD Could A Star Wars Lightsaber Destroy Alita: Battle Angel's Blade? Unfortunately, Mark Hamill Can't Answer Yet Rating TBD
David Letterman Admits To Having 'Misjudged' Kim Kardashian, Shares What Changed His Mind TBD David Letterman Admits To Having 'Misjudged' Kim Kardashian, Shares What Changed His Mind Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information