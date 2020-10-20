How Disney+’s Once Upon A Snowman Gives Olaf A Moment That The Frozen Films Didn’t

In Frozen 1 and 2, there's not chase sequences with Olaf. You do see him, during the song, run, but there's not like a good chase sequence. So that excited me and, you know, in terms of the process on that, Dan and I kind of got together with a sharpie and drew some basic ideas. And we wrote, ‘Olaf needs to start running here with the sausage nose and then eventually lead the wolves to Anna and Kristoff and then get down to where the wagon comes crashing down. But then we gave it to a board artist named Seth Boyden, who just went to town. He pitched us this series, and there was like 100 gags that were all equally hilarious. And then Dan and I had the difficult job of trying to figure out which ones we wanted to keep, because they're all so funny.