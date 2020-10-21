There’s A Star Wars Reference In Small Axe That John Boyega Thought About Removing

After Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker released, John Boyega had been fairly vocal about his experience being in the franchise, most of it not very positive, and has called out Disney for pushing non-white actors to the sidelines. He’s also been fairly blunt with toxic fans on social media. Despite that, it seems like John Boyega is ready to move on. He’s already got several new projects lined up, including Small Axe, two Netflix’s movies called They Cloned Tyrone with Jamie Foxx and Rebel Ridge, a crime thriller called Naked Singularity, and Borderland. So, yeah, he’s got his work cut out for him.