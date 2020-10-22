Comments

Tom Hanks Goes On A Bold Western Adventure In Epic News Of The World Trailer

This has been a wild year for Tom Hanks. 2020 kicked off with him earning his sixth Academy Award nomination for his performance in A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, which was a pretty great high that was brought down to a scary low in March when he and his wife Rita Wilson became the first celebrities to be diagnosed with COVID-19. That was followed by his big summer movie, the World War II naval thriller Greyhound, launching as an Apple TV+ exclusive, and now it looks as though he's prepared to finish the year in epic fashion. Paul Greengrass' News Of The World is scheduled to arrive in theaters this December, and based on the awesome trailer above, it looks like it is going to be one hell of an adventure.

The film marks a reunion between Tom Hanks and Paul Greengrass, who previously worked together on 2013's Captain Phillips, and this time around he's playing yet another captain – specifically confederate veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd. It's an adaptation of the book of the same name by author Paulette Jiles, and it looks like it should make for an immensely thrilling cinematic adventure.

Set in the late 19th century, the story follows Captain Kidd as he discovers a young girl (Helena Zengel) on the border between Texas and Indian Territory and becomes her guardian through the old west. He learns that she is the only surviving member of her immediate family following an attack by Kiowa raiders, and his goal is to deliver her to Castroville, Texas where he learns his ward has an aunt and uncle. Of course, the environment is not exactly safe for most travelers, let alone an innocent girl, as so Kidd finds his mettle tested along the way.

News Of The World is Paul Greengrass' first theatrical feature since 2016's Jason Bourne, and is his directorial follow-up to 2018's 22 July, and it's remarkably exciting to see a director of his caliber do a headfirst dive into the western genre. In an official statement about the work, the filmmaker seemingly acknowledged that modern audiences may find themselves relating to the chaos of the era being depicted, but added we should prepare for an experience driven by the relationship between the characters played by Tom Hanks and his young co-star:

News Of the World is set in a bitterly divided, dangerous world and it is a journey of discovery for both Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks) and the girl, Johanna (Helena Zengel). Both characters are lost in different ways and are searching for belonging. That is what gives the journey tremendous emotional power. Kidd and Johanna have great adventures whilst overcoming great dangers, and ultimately, the film is about a journey towards redemption.

Co-starring Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham, and Ray McKinnon, News Of The World will be in theaters on Christmas Day, and we'll be sure to have more about the film for you here on CinemaBlend as we get closer to the release date.

