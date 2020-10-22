Tom Hanks Goes On A Bold Western Adventure In Epic News Of The World Trailer

This has been a wild year for Tom Hanks. 2020 kicked off with him earning his sixth Academy Award nomination for his performance in A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, which was a pretty great high that was brought down to a scary low in March when he and his wife Rita Wilson became the first celebrities to be diagnosed with COVID-19. That was followed by his big summer movie, the World War II naval thriller Greyhound, launching as an Apple TV+ exclusive, and now it looks as though he's prepared to finish the year in epic fashion. Paul Greengrass' News Of The World is scheduled to arrive in theaters this December, and based on the awesome trailer above, it looks like it is going to be one hell of an adventure.