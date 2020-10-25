Dream Casting The Parable Of The Sower Movie We Never Got But Still Deserve

Because again, it truly speaks to our time. And if I could pick only one sci-fi novel that I want to be made into a movie, it’s The Parable Of The Sower. It’s set in the 2020s, and it’s about an America ravaged by climate change, income inequality, and racism. So, yeah, prescient stuff for 1993. And it’s super diverse, too.

I’m always dream casting already existing movies like The Shining and The Silence of the Lambs with more diversity in them, but Parable of the Sower already has a diverse cast living right inside its pages. So, if I was a casting director rather than just a lowly writer, here are a few of the actors and actresses that I would pick to put into the film that we all deserve and yet still haven’t gotten yet. Oh, and minor spoilers up ahead.