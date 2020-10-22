One Cool Feature The John Wick Rollercoaster Will Include For Fans

One of the best things about the John Wick film franchise is the way the films have done their worldbuilding. An entire subculture of hired killers exists just under the surface of the world we all know, with their own organizations, their own hotels, and even their own currency. It's the sort of world that fans might want to experience for themselves, fictionally, of course, and soon they'll be able to do just that thanks to a forthcoming John Wick themed roller coaster.