Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat 2 Already Facing A Lawsuit And It's Not Even Out Yet

Part of the wild humor of Borat is comedian Sacha Baron Cohen putting himself in some very awkward, and potentially dangerous, situations. In fact, while filming Borat 2, Sacha Baron Cohen admitted to being afraid for his life. For one scene, he went to a right-wing gun-rights rally in Washington State as a singer. He reportedly sang about anti-liberal politics, racism and science to mock the audience. Organizers stormed the stage and he ran to a nearby getaway vehicle to escape, but someone almost ripped him out of the vehicle, forcing him to use all of his body weight to slam the door shut.