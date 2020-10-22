The Weird Back To The Future Prop Lea Thompson Saved From Part 2

In celebration of Back To The Future’s 35th anniversary in 2020 – which has also been marked by the release of a brand new 4K box set – I recently had the wonderful pleasure of interviewing the actress recognized as Lorraine Baines McFly, and one of my questions was about items from set that she would up keeping to remember the making of the movies. When it came to the first one, she revealed that she had kept Lorraine’s entire ensemble from the Enchantment Under The Sea dance, including the dress, shoes, and jewelry, but far more surprising was the revelation that she held on to the prosthetic that she used for her enhanced bust line in the sequel.