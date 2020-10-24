6 Reasons The Boys' Karl Urban Should Play The MCU's Wolverine

Right now, we have a Wolverine void in the MCU. With the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney, suddenly Marvel finds itself with the rights to both the X-Men and Wolverine. So, it’s only inevitable that this void will eventually be filled by whomever Marvel decides to cast. In my mind though, the only choice is The Boys’ Karl Urban. Here are some reasons why he should be the one to succeed Hugh Jackman as Wolverine as Marvel moves forward.