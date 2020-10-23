Some Disney World Fans Don’t Want The Splash Mountain Retheme To Be Princess And The Frog

Putting a Black Panther attraction inside Critter Country at Disneyland or Frontierland at Magic Kingdom would seem like a somewhat odd fit, though there's an argument that, at least in the case of Magic Kingdom, The Princess and the Frog is an equally odd fit. And a water-based ride doesn't really fit with anything we see in Black Panther, there is a river and a waterfall in the Marvel film, so I suppose you could end the ride with a trial by combat scene, as the two we see in the film take place at a waterfall.