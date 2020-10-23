How Ezra Miller’s The Flash Will Change In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

But in breaking down the different ways that The Flash is expected to change in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, versus the way that he was used in the theatrical cut, is that we anticipate him being far more heroic than the way that Joss Whedon painted him. Barry Allen was used as comic relief in the theatrical cut of Justice League. His metabolism was a gag. His youth was a gag. There was nothing sprung off of the character’s remorse over the death of his mother, or his father’s incarceration. All of it is chucked so Barry can crack jokes about his low blood sugar.