How Ezra Miller’s The Flash Will Change In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Recently, CinemaBlend Video Editor Hannah Saulic and I launched a series discussing the many ways that we expect the character of Wonder Woman (played by Gal Gadot) to be different in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as opposed to the theatrical cut that came out in 2017. And while Diana Prince undoubtedly will be in better hands once Snyder is telling her story, the same absolutely needs to be said about Barry Allen (Ezra Miller).
Briefly introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Flash (Miller) is a speedster who uses the powers of the Speed Force to, essentially, run really fast. However, as Barry learns to control his powers, his potential increases. Which can lead to some serious time manipulation, such as the scene in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice when The Flash appears to be traveling through time to warn Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) about threats the team will face in the future.
The recruitment of Barry Allen was a significant part of the theatrical cut of Justice League, and will be part of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, coming to HBO Max in 2021. Only, a hell of a lot more character development that was part of Snyder’s plan will get added back in, including the introduction of supporting character (and eventual love interest) Iris West.
But in breaking down the different ways that The Flash is expected to change in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, versus the way that he was used in the theatrical cut, is that we anticipate him being far more heroic than the way that Joss Whedon painted him. Barry Allen was used as comic relief in the theatrical cut of Justice League. His metabolism was a gag. His youth was a gag. There was nothing sprung off of the character’s remorse over the death of his mother, or his father’s incarceration. All of it is chucked so Barry can crack jokes about his low blood sugar.
In perhaps the most offensive decision to Barry Allen and his persona of The Flash, the theatrical cut of Justice League suggests that the hero is a coward who has to be talked into battle. The story ignores the fact that Barry has been The Flash for a while before Bruce Wayne finds him, even preventing Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) from pulling off a diamond heist in Suicide Squad. But one quick shot in the Snyder Cut trailer proves that Snyder’s Barry will be up to the challenge, because he will BE in S.T.A.R. Labs with Cyborg (Victor Stone) when Steppenwolf and the Parademons attack. No “pushed some people and ran away” nonsense. The Flash will be The Flash!
Also, since The Flash won’t have to worry about interacting with “the Russian family” (who very clearly were a Whedon addition), he will be allowed to play a significant part in the final battle, as we’ve already seen him deeply exploring the Speed Force in the Snyder Cut trailer, hinting at his greater role.
We’ll continue to track the changes that we expect Zack Snyder to make to his members of the Justice League as his Snyder Cut comes to HBO Max. And be sure to scan all of our coverage on the Snyder Cut, including a book that I’ve written called Release the Snyder Cut, which you can preorder right here and learn all about how we got to this point, with this incredible movement.