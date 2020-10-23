Should James Bond’s No Time To Die Skip Theaters And Sell To A Streaming Service?

While we’re in uncertain times, moviegoers still miss going to the movies. They may not totally agree when the safest time to go back will be, but people can at least agree that the scope and style of a movie like No Time To Die is best displayed on the big screen. For all we know, this rumor is just a trick of the internet winds, and there’s no real plans to bring Daniel Craig’s tuxedoed swan song to home audiences. That doesn’t mean it’s not a conversation that should be had, as EON Productions, MGM and Universal are all anxious for the world to see what James will be getting himself into this time, and the world is just as excited to see the end result for themselves. At this point, it’s not a question of if we’ll get to see No Time To Die; but rather when and how.