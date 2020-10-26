Friday The 13th And 5 Other Horror Movie Franchises Stephen King Should Take Over

Paranormal Activity

While originality was never the big appeal of Oren Peli’s creepy instant classic that made all kinds of money in 2009, its mostly uninspired sequels made it all too clear to me and others how tired the found footage-style haunted house movie gimmick had become. (At least the third film tried to take things in a batshit-crazy direction, for better or worse.) Of course, Stephen King is a master at making otherwise familiar ideas compelling and scary again, such as clowns in It, vampires in Salem’s Lot, dogs with Cujo, and haunted houses with… well, many more of his works. As such, he might be able to do the Paranormal Activity franchise justice again if he would get invested either in the next installment or for a new project. Plus, I cannot be the only one intrigued by the idea of King making a found footage movie, can I?