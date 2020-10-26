Jake Gyllenhaal: What To Watch Streaming If You Like The Donnie Darko Actor

Nightcrawler - Netflix

In Nightcrawler, Jake Gyllenhaal plays Lou, a stringer who records violent and disturbing footage to sell to local television news stations. This disturbing drama also includes cast members Rene Russo, Riz Ahmed, and Bill Paxton.

Why Jake Gyllenhaal Fans Will Like It: I will go to my grave chanting Jake Gyllenhaal not only deserved an Academy Award nomination, but also a win for his role in Nightcrawler. That idea is up for debate, sure, but this is essentially Gyllenhaal’s best performance to date. Lou is such a creep, but he's also right up there with the all-time best movie villains. He is a scary, ruthless, and psychotic character, but you can’t look away, even while feeling increasingly uneasy while watching his twisted actions. What makes Lou so terrifying is that anyone who lets their ambition overpower their sense of morality could easily turn into him.

Stream it on Netflix here.