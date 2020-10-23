New Marvel Book Reveals What Black Panther’s Shuri Has Been Up To After Avengers: Endgame

So how’s this endeavor coming along? Well, Shuri’s managed to create a synthetic Heart-Shaped Herb and has contemplated mixing it with vibranium, but she mentions that she can’t do much more until she’s able to study a sample of the original plant, which is obviously difficult to come by. Shuri also mentioned that she’s looked into Extremis research conducted by the late Maya Hansen. Granted, Extremis’ use in Iron Man 3 caused a lot of people to explode, but Shuri is interested in the idea that if you treat “the human brain like a supercomputer,” then you can make it think “that it has the abilities of cytokini and auxin in plants,” and thus be able to regrow lost appendages.