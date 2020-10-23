Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Apparently Adding Another Key DC Villain

In case you need a refresher on what went down in the theatrical Justice League’s post-credits scene, it was revealed that Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor had escaped Arkham Asylum. Aboard his yacht, Luthor recruited Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke to be part of a group he was putting together to combat the newly-formed Justice League. Originally there were plans for Deathstroke to be the main antagonist in Ben Affleck’s Batman movie and to also star in his own standalone film, but the former has evolved into an entire different project and the latter doesn’t look like it’s happening anymore.