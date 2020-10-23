Great News For Jason Statham Fans: The Meg 2 Has Finally Taken A Big Step Forward

As one would have expected from when it was first announced that Jason Statham would star in a movie where he fought a giant shark, 2018’s The Meg was a wild, action-packed ride, and it did quite well for itself as the box office. As such, it was announced a few months after the movie’s release that The Meg 2 was in development, although it seemed to be dead in the water, for lack of a better term for some time. It's been a while since there was any notable updates on the sequel’s progress, but news broke this week that The Meg 2 is finally happening with Jason Statham.