Watch Tom Holland Hype Spider-Man Fans Up As Spider-Man 3 Begins Filming

There is not rest for Tom Holland these days… and his fans wouldn’t have it any other way. The young actor recently shared the first look at his interpretation of the famed Uncharted treasure seeker Nathan Drake. And now, Holland is in Atlanta, where he just landed to begin filming for Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man 3. The actor shot a brief hype video and put it on his Instagram story. And it’s about the cutest thing you are going to see today:
Tom Holland simply can not keep a secret. He’s so excited to be in Atlanta, ramping up to film his third solo MCU Spider-Man film, that he instantly had to put it on his social media channels. Which now means that the world knows he’s in Atlanta, ready to film his follow up to Spider-Man: Far From Home – the first and only Spider-Man solo film to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.
And yet, surprisingly, we know little about a superhero movie that’s about to go into production. Usually, by this point, we might know the full cast of the sequel, as well as the movie’s title. Tom Holland is usually good about leaking titles of the movies, so hopefully once he’s on set, he’ll record a video giving away the name of the film, so we can really ramp up speculation.
Instead, we have small bits of Spider-Man 3 news, followed by speculative links we are using to put it all together. Jon Watts is back in the director’s chair, having helmed Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home. News broke that Jamie Foxx was joining the sequel as Electro, which got fans really confused, because Foxx played Electro/Max Dillon in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. This got some fans wondering about the possibility of a multiverse, and the casting news that Benedict Cumberbatch was gearing up to play Doctor Strange in the sequel only increased that chatter.
Here’s where I break down that theory, because it’s a juicy one.
It would behoove the sequel to come up with an official title, because in the meantime, fans (and even Tom Holland) are calling this movie Spider-Man 3. And Spider-Man 3 is not very good. Stench by association can happen, so let’s define Jon Watts and Tom Holland’s third effort by whatever it is going to be, and move forward.
At the moment, the third MCU Spider-Man is gearing up for a December 2021 release date. And with filming beginning around now, that schedule is possible. But the rest of the theatrical window needs to play out, accordingly. Theaters are just now starting to open in New York City, and movies have been screening internationally. But will the blockbuster window be back up and running by the end of this year and into 2021? Stay with us to find out.