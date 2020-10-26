Will The Suicide Squad Include Reshoots? Here’s The Latest From James Gunn

Leave a Comment
While various movies have been delayed due to global health issues, anticipation for franchises like the DC Extended Universe are still at a fever pitch. One of the projects audiences are most excited about is James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which will be a reboot/sequel to David Ayer's 2017 original film. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker has been teasing the contents of his mysterious blockbuster, and he recently addressed the possibilities of reshoots.
Reshoots are a normal part of filmmaking, especially when it comes to massive blockbusters. But it can still be a triggering prospect for DC fans, who saw how much Justice League changed when Joss Whedon arrived on set for extensive reshoots. Audiences are therefore curious about whether or not James Gunn would be reuniting The Suicide Squad cast for reshoots sometime in the future. He recently addressed this on social media, check it out below.
Well, that was honest. It looks like James Gunn and company originally planned to shoot additional footage for The Suicide Squad. But as the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker revealed on social media, there's no need for reshoots. Instead, the villain-centric movie will move forward with what's already in the can-- although plenty of visual effects are still needed.
James Gunn's comments to Twitter are sure to excite DC fans out there, who are eager for The Suicide Squad to hit theaters next year. While the director/writer/producer has confirmed that he originally planned for reshoots, it sounds like they didn't end up being necessary. As such, we can assume that Gunn's first cut of the movie is being embraced by the studio; another reason that anticipation for Task Force X's second movie is at a fever pitch.
The news of James Gunn's continued independence within the DCEU is sure to be exciting for the fandom, especially considering how 2017's Suicide Squad went down. Director David Ayer has been open about how studio interference altered his original vision for the blockbuster, especially regarding Jared Leto's Joker. And as a result, some fans hoping that HBO Max makes the Ayer Cut a reality after Zack Snyder's Justice League.
As for The Suicide Squad, James Gunn is bringing a wholly unique vision to the DCEU-- featuring a handful of returning faces. But the Guardians of the Galaxy director has assembled a massive cast of A-list names, most of which are playing unknown villains from within DC lore. Gunn has teased that plenty of Task Force X members won't make it out of the blockbuster alive, which should raise the stakes in an exciting way.
James Gunn has had nothing but glowing things to say about his time in the DC Extended Universe. The director previously revealed that it was the biggest and most fun production he's worked on thus far, while also complimenting the talents of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. And considering how iconic his work in the MCU has been, fans are eager to see Gunn's vision for the DC side of things.
The Suicide Squad is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 6th, 2021.