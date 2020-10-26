Why James Wan Feels It's 'Bittersweet' Not Directing Conjuring 3

Deviating from the haunted house format that served as the base concept for the first two Conjuring movies, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be more of a courtroom drama that examines the real case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson – which is the first known case in American history that saw the defendant claim innocence because at the time a crime was committed they were demonically possessed. Like the other films in the series, it's expected that the real events will prove to only be a loose basis for the plot and that the situations will be heightened and more horrific.