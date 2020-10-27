The Borat 2 Country Concert Had A Violent Ending That Wasn’t Shown

The problem was that some of the militia groups that were in this rally had been antagonizing the Black Lives Matter protests (in the same area). And as revenge, the Black Lives Matter protest were coming over to confront them. I didn’t know anything about this. And they had sent some of their members, Black Lives Matter protestors, to go undercover at the rally. So I was going undercover, and so were they! They were there as spotters to see what’s going on, because there were a bunch of Black Lives Matter protestors coming down the road, (toward) this confrontation. And then they see me on stage and everyone’s singing along, and one of them went ‘Oh my god, it’s Sacha Baron Cohen!’ He starts laughing, and tells the other one. Word got out that it was me, and then the organizers and a lot of people in the crowd got very angry. They tried to storm the stage. Luckily for me I had hired the security. So it took them a while to actually storm the stage.