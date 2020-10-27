Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster Brings Back Tobey Maguire In An Epic Way

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing and the massive fanbase is eager for the next slate of movies to begin with Phase Four. One of the highly anticipated projects coming down the line is the third Spider-Man movie, starring Tom Holland. It was recently announced that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will have a role in the movie, leading many to theorize about the possibility of a live-action Spider-Man multiverse. And now a piece of awesome fan art has imagined what it might look like if Tobey Maguire joined the MCU.
Tobey Maguire was the very first live-action Spider-Man that audiences saw on the big screen. He starred in his own trilogy of movies, before Andrew Garfield eventually took up the mantle for The Amazing Spider-Man flicks. One of the most popular fan theories about the Tom Holland's third Spidey flick is that the previous actor might pop up thanks to Doctor Strange's magic. Check out how that crossover might look in the MCU below.
I mean, how cool is that? While there's been no indication that Tobey Maguire will actually play Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3, the concept is one that has been popular online. And when rendered into a reality with fan art, these theories will likely only gain popularity in the months to come.
The above piece of fan art comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Hibban Mohammed. Scrolling through the page you'll see various Spider-Man fan art, so there's clearly an interest in everyone's favorite wall crawler. The latest of these renderings features a nice reference to Tobey Maguire's tenure as the character, as well as Doctor Strange's magical abilities.
In the image we see two different Spider-Men who are inhabited in Doctor Strange's hideout the Sanctum Sanctorum. From the looks of the suits, fans will notice that Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker is on the left, while Tom Holland's on the right is wearing the suit he developed in Spider-Man: Far From Home. These two heroes are looking down at one of Strange's signature portals, which features a hand reaching out to join the fray.
That hand obviously belongs to the OG Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire. The hand is Spidey's signature web shooting position, something all three of the actors have plenty of experience with. Perhaps the best part about this piece of fan art comes from within the portal that said hand is coming from. In it we see Joe's Pizza, which was Peter Parker's place of employment along with the Daily Bugle. This is an awesome easter egg, and is sure to please the many moviegoers who loved Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.
Of course, the public has little to no information about what Phase Four of the MCU will actually include. But the title of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seems to confirm that said multiverse will become part of the shared universe. As such, his inclusion in Spider-Man 3 has the ability to greatly open the franchise, if director Jon Watts and company will it.
While fans are left wondering about Spider-Man 3, production on the movie is about to start up. Tom Holland recently arrived in Atlanta to begin work, and has received the threequel's script. We'll just have to see what the story includes, and if The Devil all the Time actor accidentally spoils anything along the way.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Spider-Man as details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.