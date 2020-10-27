The Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves’ New Haircut Is Going To Make Fans Very Happy

What we know about The Matrix 4 is slim. But, while promoting Bill & Ted Face the Music, Keanu Reeves has provided updates and small details, teasing what’s to come. He said it’s going to be another “love story” and that it will also be “a call to wake up.” Lana Wachowski, one of the original writers and directors of The Matrix trilogy is helming The Matrix 4. The original trilogy also featured Lilly Wachowski, but it doesn’t look like she will be helping this time around. Wachowski also tackled the script for the sequel and Keanu Reeves had nothing but praise for it, saying: